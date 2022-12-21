Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) Returns to Home Port [Image 3 of 6]

    USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) Returns to Home Port

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2022

    Photo by Ryan Carter 

    USN Military Sealift Command

    Norfolk, Va. (December 21, 2022) - USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) returns home to Naval Station Norfolk after completing ship support for Continuing Promise 2022, Dec.21, 2022. Continuing Promise 2022, a joint, multi-national military and civilian effort, provided humanitarian assistance to partner nations in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility by providing medical care to people in need. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Carter)

    Date Taken: 12.21.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 14:39
    Photo ID: 7567754
    VIRIN: 221221-N-TF680-0011
    Resolution: 5600x4000
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) Returns to Home Port [Image 6 of 6], by Ryan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USNS Comfort&rsquo;s Civil Service Mariners Sail the Hospital Ship into Norfolk, Complete Continuing Promise 2022

    MSC
    USNS Comfort
    Continuing Promise 2022

