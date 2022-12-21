USNS Comfort Returns to Norfolk

221221-N-DF135-1071 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. (Dec. 21, 2022) Friends and family of Sailors assigned to the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) wait on the pier as Comfort returns at the completion of Continuing Promise 2022 in Norfolk, Virginia, Dec. 21, 2022. Comfort returns after a deployment to U.S. 4th Fleet in support of Continuing Promise 2022, a humanitarian assistance and goodwill mission conducting direct medical care, expeditionary veterinary care, and subject matter expert exchanges with five partner nations in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Deven Fernandez)

