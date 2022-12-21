Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USNS Comfort Returns to Norfolk [Image 5 of 5]

    USNS Comfort Returns to Norfolk

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class James Mullen 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    221221-N-DF135-1071 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. (Dec. 21, 2022) Friends and family of Sailors assigned to the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) wait on the pier as Comfort returns at the completion of Continuing Promise 2022 in Norfolk, Virginia, Dec. 21, 2022. Comfort returns after a deployment to U.S. 4th Fleet in support of Continuing Promise 2022, a humanitarian assistance and goodwill mission conducting direct medical care, expeditionary veterinary care, and subject matter expert exchanges with five partner nations in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Deven Fernandez)

    Date Taken: 12.21.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 13:32
    Photo ID: 7567704
    VIRIN: 221221-N-DF135-1071
    Resolution: 4413x2942
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNS Comfort Returns to Norfolk [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 James Mullen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USNS COMFORT COMPLETES 12th ITERATION OF CONTINUING PROMISE 2022

    USNS Comfort
    Norfolk
    Continuing Promise
    CP22
    Comfort2022

