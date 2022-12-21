221221-N-DF135-1003 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. (Dec. 21, 2022) Alex Huff, left, navigator for the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), plots the course as Comfort arrives Norfolk, Virginia, Dec. 21, 2022. Comfort returns after a deployment to U.S. 4th Fleet in support of Continuing Promise 2022, a humanitarian assistance and goodwill mission conducting direct medical care, expeditionary veterinary care, and subject matter expert exchanges with five partner nations in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Deven Fernandez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.21.2022 Date Posted: 12.21.2022 13:32 Photo ID: 7567702 VIRIN: 221221-N-DF135-1003 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.34 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USNS Comfort Returns to Norfolk [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 James Mullen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.