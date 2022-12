USNS Comfort Returns to Norfolk

221221-N-DF135-1066 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. (Dec. 21, 2022) Sailors assigned to the hospital USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) wave to friends and family as Comfort arrives in Norfolk, Virginia, Dec. 21, 2022. Comfort returns after a deployment to U.S. 4th Fleet in support of Continuing Promise 2022, a humanitarian assistance and goodwill mission conducting direct medical care, expeditionary veterinary care, and subject matter expert exchanges with five partner nations in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Deven Fernandez)

