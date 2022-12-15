SANTA RITA, Guam (Dec. 15, 2022) Special warfare combatant-craft crewmen transit Apra Harbor in a combatant craft medium to refine tactics that integrate Naval Special Warfare with fleet operations. Naval Special Warfare is the nation’s premiere maritime special operations force and is uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet’s reach and deliver all-domain options for naval and joint force commanders.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2022 Date Posted: 12.20.2022 23:37 Photo ID: 7566627 VIRIN: 221215-N-XW558-1003 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.33 MB Location: SANTA RITA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 221215-N-XW558-1003 [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Alex Smedegard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.