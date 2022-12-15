221215-N-XW558-1002

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SANTA RITA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Alex Smedegard 

    Naval Special Warfare Group ONE

    SANTA RITA, Guam (Dec. 15, 2022) Special warfare combatant-craft crewmen (SWCC) transit Apra Harbor to refine tactics that integrate Naval Special Warfare with fleet operations. SWCC employ the special operations craft riverine, specifically designed for the clandestine insertion and extraction of U.S. Navy SEALs and other special operations forces along shallow waterways and open water environments. Naval Special Warfare is the nation’s premiere maritime special operations force and is uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet’s reach and deliver all-domain options for naval and joint force commanders.

    Guam
    SWCC
    SEALs
    NSW

