221215-N-XW558-1002

SANTA RITA, Guam (Dec. 15, 2022) Special warfare combatant-craft crewmen (SWCC) transit Apra Harbor to refine tactics that integrate Naval Special Warfare with fleet operations. SWCC employ the special operations craft riverine, specifically designed for the clandestine insertion and extraction of U.S. Navy SEALs and other special operations forces along shallow waterways and open water environments. Naval Special Warfare is the nation’s premiere maritime special operations force and is uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet’s reach and deliver all-domain options for naval and joint force commanders.

