221215-N-XW558-1001

SANTA RITA, Guam (Dec. 15, 2022) Special warfare combatant-craft crewmen in a special operations craft riverine, front, and two combatant crafts assault, middle, and two combatant crafts medium transit Apra Harbor to refine tactics that integrate Naval Special Warfare with fleet operations. Naval Special Warfare is the nation’s premiere maritime special operations force and is uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet’s reach and deliver all-domain options for naval and joint force commanders.

