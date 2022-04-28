Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Firefighters practice emergency response to aircraft crash [Image 3 of 5]

    Firefighters practice emergency response to aircraft crash

    CAMP ZAMA, JAPAN

    04.28.2022

    Photo by Sean Kimmons            

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Firefighters from the U.S. Army Garrison Japan Fire Department evacuate Chief Warrant Officer 4 Joseph Mattos during a mock aircraft crash at Kastner Airfield, Camp Zama, Japan, April 28, 2022. Mattos, the aviation maintenance officer for U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan, was one of the pilots of a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter that simulated a crash landing. (U.S. Army photo by Sean Kimmons)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 12.20.2022 19:49
    Photo ID: 7566324
    VIRIN: 220428-D-VY538-586
    Resolution: 6420x4480
    Size: 4.89 MB
    Location: CAMP ZAMA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Firefighters practice emergency response to aircraft crash [Image 5 of 5], by Sean Kimmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Firefighters practice emergency response to aircraft crash
    Firefighters practice emergency response to aircraft crash
    Firefighters practice emergency response to aircraft crash
    Firefighters practice emergency response to aircraft crash
    Firefighters practice emergency response to aircraft crash

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Firefighters practice emergency response to aircraft crash

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    firefighters
    USAG Japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT