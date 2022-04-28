Firefighters practice emergency response to aircraft crash

More than a dozen firefighters from the U.S. Army Garrison Japan Fire Department practiced an emergency response to a downed aircraft at Kastner Airfield, Camp Zama, Japan, April 28, 2022. A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, operated by two pilots and a crew chief from the U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan, simulated a crash landing that left its tail separated and severe injuries to the aircrew. (U.S. Army photo by Sean Kimmons)

