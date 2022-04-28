Firefighters from the U.S. Army Garrison Japan Fire Department practice lifesaving techniques on Chief Warrant Officer 4 Joseph Mattos, one of the pilots during a mock aircraft crash at Kastner Airfield, Camp Zama, Japan, April 28, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Sean Kimmons)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2022 19:49
|Photo ID:
|7566326
|VIRIN:
|220428-D-VY538-703
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.13 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Firefighters practice emergency response to aircraft crash [Image 5 of 5], by Sean Kimmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Firefighters practice emergency response to aircraft crash
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT