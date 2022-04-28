Firefighters from the U.S. Army Garrison Japan Fire Department practice lifesaving techniques on Chief Warrant Officer 4 Joseph Mattos, one of the pilots during a mock aircraft crash at Kastner Airfield, Camp Zama, Japan, April 28, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Sean Kimmons)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2022 Date Posted: 12.20.2022 19:49 Photo ID: 7566326 VIRIN: 220428-D-VY538-703 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 7.13 MB Location: JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Firefighters practice emergency response to aircraft crash [Image 5 of 5], by Sean Kimmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.