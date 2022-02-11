Army sustainers focus on grenade skills to increase lethality

Staff Sgt. Jarred Webb, an ammunitions specialist with the 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, takes hand grenades out of their cardboard canisters during training at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, Nov. 2, 2022. About 30 Soldiers from the battalion threw the grenades during a week of live-fire training that also included small arms and crew-served weapons to better prepare the unit for possible base defense missions. (U.S. Army photo by Sean Kimmons)

