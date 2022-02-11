Army sustainers focus on grenade skills to increase lethality

Sgt. Nhien Nguyen, front, and Pfc. William Desautels, both assigned to the 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, practice the procedures of throwing a hand grenade during training at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, Nov. 2, 2022. About 30 Soldiers from the battalion threw grenades during a week of live-fire training that also included small arms and crew-served weapons to better prepare the unit for possible base defense missions. (U.S. Army photo by Sean Kimmons)

