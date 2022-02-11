Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army sustainers focus on grenade skills to increase lethality [Image 1 of 8]

    Army sustainers focus on grenade skills to increase lethality

    JAPAN

    11.02.2022

    Photo by Sean Kimmons            

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    A hand grenade explodes on a small range at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, Nov. 2, 2022. About 30 Soldiers from the 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion threw grenades during a week of live-fire training that also included small arms and crew-served weapons to better prepare the unit for possible base defense missions. (U.S. Army photo by Sean Kimmons)

    Date Taken: 11.02.2022
    Date Posted: 12.20.2022 19:17
    must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    35th CSSB
    grenade
    USARJ
    USAG Japan

