College football players on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons football team interact with explosive ordnance disposal equipment during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 20, 2022. Both teams visited the base where they received an interactive tour featuring static displays, exhibits, and demonstrations of MacDill’s units and mission partners, to include explosive ordnance disposal, U.S. Special Operations Command, Joint Communications Support Element and more. The teams will face off during the 2022 Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl, Dec. 23, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.20.2022 Date Posted: 12.20.2022 18:04 Photo ID: 7566070 VIRIN: 221220-F-BQ566-1014 Resolution: 5073x3624 Size: 12.36 MB Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2022 Gasparilla Bowl teams visit MacDill AFB ahead of big game [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.