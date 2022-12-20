U.S. Special Operations Command soldiers conduct a panel discussion with college football players from the Wake Forest and Missouri football teams during a tour at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 20, 2022. Both teams and staff members visited the base where they received an in-depth brief on the 6th Air Refueling Wing’s mission along with the wing’s combatant commands. The teams will face off during the 2022 Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl, Dec. 23, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.20.2022 Date Posted: 12.20.2022 18:04 Photo ID: 7566063 VIRIN: 221220-F-BQ566-1008 Resolution: 5975x3939 Size: 18.23 MB Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2022 Gasparilla Bowl teams visit MacDill AFB ahead of big game [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.