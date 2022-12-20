U.S. Air Force Col. Adam Bingham, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, speaks to college football players on the Wake Forest and Missouri football teams during a mission brief at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 20, 2022. Both teams and staff members visited the base where they received an interactive tour featuring exhibits, static displays, and demonstrations of MacDill’s units and mission partners. Units included explosive ordnance disposal, Joint Communications Support Element, U.S. Special Operations Command and more. The teams will face off during the 2022 Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl, Dec. 23, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.20.2022 Date Posted: 12.20.2022 18:04 Photo ID: 7566068 VIRIN: 221220-F-BQ566-1007 Resolution: 5826x3499 Size: 15.63 MB Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2022 Gasparilla Bowl teams visit MacDill AFB ahead of big game [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.