    2022 Gasparilla Bowl teams visit MacDill AFB ahead of big game [Image 6 of 9]

    2022 Gasparilla Bowl teams visit MacDill AFB ahead of big game

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook  

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Adam Bingham, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, speaks to college football players on the Wake Forest and Missouri football teams during a mission brief at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 20, 2022. Both teams and staff members visited the base where they received an interactive tour featuring exhibits, static displays, and demonstrations of MacDill’s units and mission partners. Units included explosive ordnance disposal, Joint Communications Support Element, U.S. Special Operations Command and more. The teams will face off during the 2022 Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl, Dec. 23, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    ESPN
    Air Mobility Command
    U.S. Air Force
    Mizzou Football
    Gasparilla Bowl
    Wake Forest Football

