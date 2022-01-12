Air Force Research Laboratory Commander Visits Air University

Capt. Michael Blea, Squadron Officer School student, reflects on the chance to present their research projects to Major General Heather L. Pringle, Commander, Air Force Research Laboratory, Air Force Materiel Command. “It’s an opportunity that we’re not going to get throughout the rest of [Squadron Officer School] so being able to have this private, small group conversation, goes a long way to help our research and hopefully helps the Air Force overall.” The Air University Advanced Research Elective is an opportunity for a selective group of students to conduct independent research on topics of strategic concern, such as technology integration, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) considerations for national security and social media.

