Major General Heather L. Pringle, Commander, Air Force Research Laboratory, Air Force Materiel Command, spoke to 14 Squadron Officer School students as they each presented and received feedback on their Advanced Research projects. The Air University Advanced Research Elective is an opportunity for a selective group of students to conduct independent research on topics of strategic concern, such as technology integration, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) considerations for national security and social media.
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2022 16:32
|Photo ID:
|7565935
|VIRIN:
|221201-F-JE861-625
|Resolution:
|2400x1598
|Size:
|398.86 KB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Research Laboratory Commander Visits Air University [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Lindsay Cryer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT