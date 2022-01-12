Air Force Research Laboratory Commander Visits Air University

Major General Heather L. Pringle, Commander, Air Force Research Laboratory, Air Force Materiel Command, spoke to 14 Squadron Officer School students as they each presented and received feedback on their Advanced Research projects. The Air University Advanced Research Elective is an opportunity for a selective group of students to conduct independent research on topics of strategic concern, such as technology integration, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) considerations for national security and social media.

