    Air Force Research Laboratory Commander Visits Air University [Image 1 of 4]

    Air Force Research Laboratory Commander Visits Air University

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lindsay Cryer 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Major General Heather L. Pringle, Commander, Air Force Research Laboratory, Air Force Materiel Command, met with 14 Squadron Officer School students as they presented and received feedback on their Advanced Research projects. The Air University Advanced Research Elective is an opportunity for a select group of students to conduct independent research on topics of strategic concern, such as technology integration, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) considerations for national security and social media.

    Date Taken: 12.01.2022
    Date Posted: 12.20.2022 16:32
    Photo ID: 7565934
    VIRIN: 221201-F-JE861-509
    Resolution: 2400x1598
    Size: 484.51 KB
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US 
    This work, Air Force Research Laboratory Commander Visits Air University [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Lindsay Cryer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFRL
    Air Force Research Laboratory
    Air University
    Pringle

