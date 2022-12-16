An F-35 Lightning II assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing, takes off from Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, Dec. 16, 2022. The F-35 is the U.S. Air Force’s latest fifth-generation fighter and provides next-generation stealth with enhanced situational awareness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah D. Coger)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2022 16:24
|Photo ID:
|7565933
|VIRIN:
|221216-F-AL900-2172
|Resolution:
|6048x3146
|Size:
|5.19 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-35s over Luke AFB [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Noah Coger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
