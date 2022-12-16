F-35s over Luke AFB

An F-35 Lightning II assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing, takes off from Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, Dec. 16, 2022. The F-35 is the U.S. Air Force’s latest fifth-generation fighter and provides next-generation stealth with enhanced situational awareness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah D. Coger)

