    F-35s over Luke AFB [Image 1 of 3]

    F-35s over Luke AFB

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Coger 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-35 Lightning II assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing, takes off from Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, Dec. 16, 2022. The F-35 is the U.S. Air Force’s latest fifth-generation fighter and provides next-generation stealth with enhanced situational awareness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah D. Coger)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35s over Luke AFB [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Noah Coger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-35 Lightning II

    Fighter
    Luke AFB
    F-35
    Lightning
    Arizona
    56th Fighter Wing

