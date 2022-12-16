Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35s over Luke AFB [Image 2 of 3]

    F-35s over Luke AFB

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Coger 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-35 Lightning II assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing, takes off from Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, Dec. 16, 2022. Luke AFB is the largest fighter wing in the world and home to 24 fighter squadrons that train with both F-35s and F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah D. Coger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.20.2022 16:24
    Photo ID: 7565932
    VIRIN: 221216-F-AL900-1139
    Resolution: 8256x3899
    Size: 14.43 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35s over Luke AFB [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Noah Coger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    F-35 Lightning II

    TAGS

    Fighter
    Luke AFB
    F-35
    Lightning
    Arizona
    56th Fighter Wing

