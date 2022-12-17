Milwaukee Buck scores winning play with families of deployed Wisconsin Guard members

Jason Staab and his daughter Lillian were among approximately 31 families to meet NBA point guard George Hill of the Milwaukee Bucks and receive holiday gifts at the Richards Street Armory in Milwaukee Dec. 17. Hill provided gifts for the children of deployed Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers, took photos with family members and signed autographs and memorabilia. The headquarters element of the Milwaukee-based 157th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade is presently deployed to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa. The previous night, Hill hosted the G3 Holiday Bash to benefit Wish for Our Heroes, a nonprofit group dedicated to helping service members. Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs photo by Vaughn R. Larson

