    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Milwaukee Buck scores winning play with families of deployed Wisconsin Guard members

    Milwaukee Buck scores winning play with families of deployed Wisconsin Guard members

    MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2022

    Photo by Vaughn Larson 

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office     

    George Hill, a point guard with the Milwaukee Bucks NBA team, met with families of deployed Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers Dec. 17 at the Richards Street Armory in Milwaukee. Hill provided gifts for the children, took photos with family members and signed autographs and memorabilia. The headquarters element of the Milwaukee-based 157th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade is presently deployed to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa. The previous night, Hill hosted the G3 Holiday Bash to benefit Wish for Our Heroes, a nonprofit group dedicated to helping service members. Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs photo by Vaughn R. Larson

    Date Taken: 12.17.2022
    Date Posted: 12.20.2022 13:14
    Photo ID: 7565301
    VIRIN: 221217-O-QS269-1068
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 9.68 MB
    Location: MILWAUKEE, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Milwaukee Buck scores winning play with families of deployed Wisconsin Guard members, by Vaughn Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

