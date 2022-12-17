Milwaukee Buck scores winning play with families of deployed Wisconsin Guard members

Photo By Vaughn Larson | George Hill, a point guard with the Milwaukee Bucks NBA team, autographs memorabilia...... read more read more Photo By Vaughn Larson | George Hill, a point guard with the Milwaukee Bucks NBA team, autographs memorabilia Dec. 17 at the Richards Street Armory in Milwaukee. Hill provided gifts for the children of deployed Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers, took photos with family members and signed autographs and memorabilia. The headquarters element of the Milwaukee-based 157th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade is presently deployed to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa. The previous night, Hill hosted the G3 Holiday Bash to benefit Wish for Our Heroes, a nonprofit group dedicated to helping service members. Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs photo by Vaughn R. Larson see less | View Image Page

by Vaughn R. Larson



MILWAUKEE — A National Basketball Association (NBA) point guard brought a little holiday warmth and cheer to families of deployed service members on a cold wintry Dec. 17 day.



George Hill of the Milwaukee Bucks, along with his wife, children and friends, brought Christmas gifts for more than 50 children of 31 families whose Soldier is deployed with the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 157th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade (MEB) headquarters element to Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti.



“I just want to say thank you guys for giving me the opportunity to come here,” Hill said at the Wisconsin National Guard’s Richards Street Armory on Milwaukee’s north side. “I know during the holidays it can get tough not having family around.”



Hill also posed for photos with family members and signed memorabilia during his visit. While being careful not to compare his NBA schedule with military service, he said being on the road and away from his family during holidays helps him appreciate the sacrifice service members experience on a regular basis.



“Your service members help keep us safe, and give us the opportunity to play basketball,” Hill said. “This is a small token of appreciation.”



Andrea Paulson — whose husband, Spc. Blake Paulson, is an information technology specialist deployed with the 157th — had attended Hill’s G3 Holiday Bash to benefit Wish for Our Heroes the previous night.



“It’s so neat to see him hands-on in the community, giving back,” Paulson said. “I just have so much respect for that.”



Maj. Pete Owen, currently deployed with the 157th, attended Hill’s event last year and stayed in contact with Hill and Jeff Wells, founder of Wish for Our Heroes. After Wells learned of Owen’s deployment, plans were quickly made for Hill to visit families at Richards Street Armory.



“We had approximately one week to compile a list of families that were able to attend the event, and that was done through the Family Readiness Group and direct Soldier communication,” said Maj. Shane Brandl, rear detachment commander for the 157th MEB.



Paulson, an Oconomowoc, Wisconsin resident, said her family are big Milwaukee Bucks fans.



“Oh my gosh, I can’t even tell you how much this hits home for us,” she said. “We’re just a big basketball family.”



Paulson said her family was doing “fairly well” during the deployment. She said she talks frequently with a military-specific life coach so that she does not bring her frustrations to her deployed husband or her two children.



“That’s been helpful,” she said.



Though her parents have deployed multiple times in the past, this is the first such experience for 9-year-old Lillian Staab of Windsor, Wisconsin. Her mother, Maj. Joy Staab, is deployed with the 157th MEB.



“I wasn’t alive” for her parents’ prior deployments, Lillian explained. Her father Jason, a Wisconsin Army National Guard veteran, is able to help her understand what her mother is doing overseas.



“Certain times it’s been hard, certain times it’s been okay,” Lillian said. “I’m happy right now.”



Hill said that it’s always important to give back to the community, but even more so to the families of deployed service members.



“Those men and women are gone for the holidays and their families are here trying to make things work,” Hill said. “Christmas without both parents can be a burden, so we’re trying to lift that burden off them a little bit. They’re not alone, and we’re thinking about them.”



