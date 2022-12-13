Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reintegration exercise helps SERE and airmen prepare for the unexpected [Image 3 of 3]

    Reintegration exercise helps SERE and airmen prepare for the unexpected

    DJIBOUTI

    12.13.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Lance Paquette, Survival, Evasion, Resistance, Escape (SERE) specialist with the Joint Personnel Recovery Center, hands Senior Airman Allison Ganapamo, personnel support for contingency operations technician for the 449th Air Expeditionary Group, a non-disclosure agreement during a reintegration exercise at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec 13, 2022. In a real-world scenario, such paperwork and audio recordings help ensure the initial debrief is preserved for continuity and cross-examination. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2022
    Djibouti
    USAFE
    Camp Lemonnier
    USAFRICOM
    435AEW
    449AEG
    AFRAFRICA

