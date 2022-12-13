Reintegration exercise helps SERE and airmen prepare for the unexpected

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Lance Paquette, Survival, Evasion, Resistance, Escape (SERE) specialist with the Joint Personnel Recovery Center, hands Senior Airman Allison Ganapamo, personnel support for contingency operations technician for the 449th Air Expeditionary Group, a non-disclosure agreement during a reintegration exercise at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec 13, 2022. In a real-world scenario, such paperwork and audio recordings help ensure the initial debrief is preserved for continuity and cross-examination. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns)

