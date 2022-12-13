U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Lance Paquette, Survival, Evasion, Resistance, Escape (SERE) specialist with the Joint Personnel Recovery Center, and 1st Lt. Alyssa Ebers, 1N1 OIC with the 81st Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, listen to Senior Airman Allison Ganapamo, personnel support for contingency operations technician for the 449th Air Expeditionary Group, provide her debrief during a reintegration exercise at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec 13, 2022. Recovery personnel often record such debriefs and ask questions to gather as much information from the incident as possible while the recovered individual’s memory is still fresh. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.13.2022 Date Posted: 12.20.2022 05:33 Photo ID: 7564062 VIRIN: 221213-Z-FJ284-1020 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.79 MB Location: DJ Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Reintegration exercise helps SERE and airmen prepare for the unexpected [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Jayson Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.