    Reintegration exercise helps SERE and airmen prepare for the unexpected [Image 2 of 3]

    Reintegration exercise helps SERE and airmen prepare for the unexpected

    DJIBOUTI

    12.13.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Lance Paquette, Survival, Evasion, Resistance, Escape (SERE) specialist with the Joint Personnel Recovery Center, takes notes during a debrief with Senior Airman Allison Ganapamo, personnel support for contingency operations technician for the 449th Air Expeditionary Group, during a reintegration exercise at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec 13, 2022. The information provided during a reintegration debrief helps SERE specialists re-examine the training and equipment provided to deployed personnel in order to improve success in isolating incidents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2022
    Date Posted: 12.20.2022 05:33
    VIRIN: 221213-Z-FJ284-1021
    Location: DJ
