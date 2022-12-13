U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Lance Paquette, Survival, Evasion, Resistance, Escape (SERE) specialist with the Joint Personnel Recovery Center, takes notes during a debrief with Senior Airman Allison Ganapamo, personnel support for contingency operations technician for the 449th Air Expeditionary Group, during a reintegration exercise at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec 13, 2022. The information provided during a reintegration debrief helps SERE specialists re-examine the training and equipment provided to deployed personnel in order to improve success in isolating incidents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2022 05:33
|Photo ID:
|7564063
|VIRIN:
|221213-Z-FJ284-1021
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.2 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Reintegration exercise helps SERE and airmen prepare for the unexpected [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Jayson Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
