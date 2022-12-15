Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AL ASAD AIR BASE, IRAQ

    12.15.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Owen Field, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing deputy staff judge advocate, speaks to 443rd Air Expeditionary Squadron Air Mobility Flight Airmen at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Dec. 15, 2022. Representatives from Legal, Equal Opportunity, Sexual Assault Prevention and Response, Mental Health and the Chapel traveled to the 443rd AES to meet with Airmen and provide their expertise and support if needed. This photo has been altered to remove security items. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2022
    Date Posted: 12.20.2022 04:18
    Location: AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 386 AEW helping agencies visit 433 AES Airmen [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Dalton Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Al Asad Air Base
    Iraq
    386th AEW
    Marauders
    443rd AES

