U.S. Air Force Capt. Owen Field, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing deputy staff judge advocate, speaks to 443rd Air Expeditionary Squadron Air Mobility Flight Airmen at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Dec. 15, 2022. Representatives from Legal, Equal Opportunity, Sexual Assault Prevention and Response, Mental Health and the Chapel traveled to the 443rd AES to meet with Airmen and provide their expertise and support if needed. This photo has been altered to remove security items. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2022 Date Posted: 12.20.2022 04:18 Photo ID: 7564055 VIRIN: 221215-F-DJ189-1021 Resolution: 4053x2697 Size: 1.99 MB Location: AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ Hometown: NEW YORK, NY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 386 AEW helping agencies visit 433 AES Airmen [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Dalton Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.