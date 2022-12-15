386 AEW helping agencies visit 433 AES Airmen

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Landon Scaife, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing regional equal opportunity director, briefs 443rd Air Expeditionary Squadron security forces Airmen on his roles, responsibilities and services at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Dec. 15, 2022. Representatives from Legal, Equal Opportunity, Sexual Assault Prevention and Response, Mental Health and the Chapel traveled to the 443rd AES to meet with Airmen and provide their expertise and support if needed. This photo has been altered to remove security items. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

