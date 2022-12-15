386 AEW helping agencies visit 433 AES Airmen

386th Air Expeditionary Wing helping agencies sent representatives to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, to visit with 443rd Air Expeditionary Squadron Air Mobility Flight Airmen, Dec. 15, 2022. Representatives from Legal, Equal Opportunity, Sexual Assault Prevention and Response, Chapel and Mental Health traveled to the 443rd AES to meet with Airmen and provide their expertise and support if needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

