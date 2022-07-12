Capt. Marlena Janes, headquarters and headquarters company commander, 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command, and 1st Sgt. Jacob Webb cased the company colors during the casing of colors ceremony in Orlando, Fla., Dec. 7, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2022 22:45
|Photo ID:
|7563845
|VIRIN:
|221207-A-MF939-139
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.45 MB
|Location:
|ORLANDO, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Casing of Colors [Image 6 of 6], by MAJ Long Pham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
