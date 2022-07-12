U.S. Army Reserve command teams of the 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC) and headquarters and headquarters company (HHC) participated in a casing of the colors ceremony to signify their deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in Orlando, Fla., Dec. 7, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Long Pham)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.07.2022 Date Posted: 12.19.2022 22:45 Photo ID: 7563842 VIRIN: 221207-A-MF939-504 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 4.37 MB Location: ORLANDO, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Casing of Colors [Image 6 of 6], by MAJ Long Pham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.