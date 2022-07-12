Casing of Colors

U.S. Army Reserve command teams of the 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC) and headquarters and headquarters company (HHC) participated in a casing of the colors ceremony to signify their deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in Orlando, Fla., Dec. 7, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Long Pham)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2022 22:45
|Photo ID:
|7563842
|VIRIN:
|221207-A-MF939-504
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.37 MB
|Location:
|ORLANDO, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
