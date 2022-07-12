Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Casing of Colors [Image 2 of 6]

    Casing of Colors

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2022

    Photo by Maj. Long Pham 

    143d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    Soldiers of 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC) participated in a casing of the colors ceremony to signify their deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in Orlando, Fla., Dec. 7, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Long Pham)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 22:45
    Photo ID: 7563843
    VIRIN: 221207-A-MF939-697
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.49 MB
    Location: ORLANDO, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Casing of Colors [Image 6 of 6], by MAJ Long Pham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sustainment Command
    USARC
    377th TSC
    Deployment
    Operation Spartan Shield

