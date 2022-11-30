Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Public Works Department Grainger Industrial Supply store inauguration and ribbon cutting ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    Public Works Department Grainger Industrial Supply store inauguration and ribbon cutting ceremony

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class jose jaen 

    Naval Air Station Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base

    221130-N-VD165-012 FORT WORTH, Texas (Nov. 30, 2022) Lt. Cmdr. Ryan Doyle assigned to Naval Air Station (NAS) Joint Reserve Base(JRB) Fort Worth, speaks at a Public Works Department Grainger Industrial Supply store inauguration and ribbon cutting ceremony. The celebration recognized a year of planning, and marks a significant milestone for the Fourth Party Logistics (4PL) Supply Chain Program at NAS JRB Fort Worth Public Works Department. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jose R. Jaen)

