Grainger Supply Store Opens at NAS JRB Fort Worth

NAS JRB FORT WORTH, Texas (Dec. 16, 2022) – Naval Air Station (NAS) Joint Reserve Base (JRB) Fort Worth’s Public Works Department (PWD) hosted an inauguration and ribbon cutting ceremony Nov. 30 to open the new Grainger Industrial Supply (Grainger) store onboard the installation. The celebration recognizes a year of planning, and marks a significant milestone for the Fourth Party Logistics (4PL) Supply Chain Program at PWD Fort Worth.



NAS JRB Fort Worth is the first installation in Navy Region Southeast to be selected for this project according to PWD Officer, LCDR Ryan Doyle. “The base was selected because they needed a site that is not affected by hurricanes and (that) is a designated site for aircraft that are affected by hurricanes,” said Doyle. Having a Grainger store on the installation will improve access to materials used to support maintenance operations, leverages the purchasing capability of Grainger, and will reduce the amount of stores and parts that PWD will need to manage and carry in-house.



Doyle said three stakeholders: Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC), General Services Administrator (GSA) and Grainger, working together made this possible. “NAVFAC needed a way to reduce overhead and warehouse requirement,” said Doyle, and working with GSA and Grainger, they found a process that would achieve both.



By having Grainger supply 80 percent of materials needed, PWD would need only to maintain the other 20 percent, which significantly reduces PWD’s supply warehouse requirements. Purchasing materials through GSA, using MILSTRIP, the first Defense-wide logistics data system, streamlines the acquisition process, said Doyle. The speed at which Grainger can supply material should reduce the wait times that PWD experienced in the past due to shortages, and reduce overhead costs by eliminating the need to warehouse material, said Doyle.



“Currently the stored is stocked to support maintenance repair operations… i.e. tools, ladders, gloves, light bulb, etc… however it can easily adapt based on demand requirement so Grainger offers that agility to stock the store based on demand,” said Doyle.



The 4PL program is part of GSA's requisition channel, offering the benefits of government negotiated contracts and commercial industry leader best practices with the ease of requisition ordering. “The 4PL Supply Chain management model is a complete end-to-end supply chain management program with GSA Retail Operations acting as an integrator to multiple suppliers specializing in tools, hardware, office supplies and maintenance repair and operation supplies,” said Doyle. “The 4PL model offers customers a reduction in costs associated with acquisition, inventory management, receiving and reconciliation while providing Section 889 and Trade Agreement Act compliant products.”



NAVFAC and GSA entered into an enterprise agreement in 2019 to support PWDs across the country with the 4PL Supply Chain solution. The first two NAVFAC stores opened in San Diego in January 2021 and the PWD Fort Worth store is the 16th NAVFAC store opened by GSA and Grainger. Through the support of NAVFAC SE and implementation work by Grainger, GSA was able to open the PWD Fort Worth and six other stores in the Southeast region two years ahead of schedule.



“GSA and Grainger are excited to support PWD Fort Worth and NAS JRB Fort Worth customers,” said Doyle. Currently the Grainger store is only open to PWD; however, “I couldn’t be prouder that we were selected as the first in the southeast area of operations to host this state of the art operation and my staff and team are more ready and ever to support the mission of NAS JRB Fort Worth,” said Doyle.

