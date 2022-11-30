221130-N-VD165-015 FORT WORTH, Texas (Nov. 30, 2022) Lt. Cmdr. Ryan Doyle assigned to Naval Air Station (NAS) Joint Reserve Base(JRB) Fort Worth, speaks at a Public Works Department Grainger Industrial Supply store inauguration and ribbon cutting ceremony. The celebration recognized a year of planning, and marks a significant milestone for the Fourth Party Logistics (4PL) Supply Chain Program at NAS JRB Fort Worth Public Works Department. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jose R. Jaen)

