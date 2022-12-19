221219-N-SN516-1492 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 19, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73) practices an emergency breakaway following an underway replenishment (UNREP) with the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently underway conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.19.2022 Date Posted: 12.19.2022 18:17 Photo ID: 7563638 VIRIN: 221219-N-SN516-1492 Resolution: 6686x4457 Size: 1.09 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Decatur Underway Replenishment with USS Nimitz [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 David Negron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.