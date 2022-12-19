Decatur Underway Replenishment with USS Nimitz

221219-N-SN516-1340 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 19, 2022) U.S. Navy Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Kaylynn Harris, from Omaha, Neb., inspects a fuel sample aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73) during an underway replenishment (UNREP) with the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently underway conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)

