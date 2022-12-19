Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Decatur Underway Replenishment with USS Nimitz [Image 2 of 6]

    Decatur Underway Replenishment with USS Nimitz

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.19.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Negron 

    USS DECATUR

    221219-N-SN516-1132 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 19, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors heave the phone and distance line aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73) during an underway replenishment (UNREP) with the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently underway conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 18:17
    Photo ID: 7563630
    VIRIN: 221219-N-SN516-1132
    Resolution: 5362x3575
    Size: 548.51 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
