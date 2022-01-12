Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    319th Squadron Civil Engineer Readiness and Emergency Management [Image 3 of 3]

    319th Squadron Civil Engineer Readiness and Emergency Management

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Raisa Christie 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    Members of the 319th Civil Engineer Squadron practice emergency procedures in an emergency training scenario, Dec. 1, 2022, at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear training provides the squadron proper knowledge needed to efficiently respond to an emergency on base at home or abroad. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Raisa Christie)

