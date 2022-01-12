Members of the 319th Civil Engineer Squadron practice emergency procedures in an emergency training scenario, Dec. 1, 2022, at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear training provides the squadron proper knowledge needed to efficiently respond to an emergency on base at home or abroad. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Raisa Christie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.01.2022 Date Posted: 12.19.2022 14:52 Photo ID: 7563134 VIRIN: 221201-F-JO744-1003 Resolution: 7211x5198 Size: 8 MB Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US Hometown: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 319th Squadron Civil Engineer Readiness and Emergency Management [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Raisa Christie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.