319th Civil Engineer Squadron Readiness and Emergency Management

U.S. Air Force Capt. Scott Weiss, 319th Civil Engineer Squadron operations engineering flight commander, wears Mission Oriented Protective Posture gear while configuring the correct fit for his gas mask during a chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear training course Dec. 1, 2022, at the emergency operations center on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The course prepared members with effective procedures against possible contamination from CBRN strikes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Raisa Christie)

Date Taken: 12.01.2022 Location: GRAND FORKS AFB, ND, US