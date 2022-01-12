Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    319th Squadron Civil Engineer Readiness and Emergency Management [Image 2 of 3]

    319th Squadron Civil Engineer Readiness and Emergency Management

    GRAND FORKS AFB, ND, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Raisa Christie 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Sam Coudret, 319th Civil Engineer Squadron readiness and emergency management flight commander, checks the Mission Oriented Protective Posture gas mask seal of U.S. Air Force Maj. Benjamin Fink, 319th Civil Engineer Squadron operations flight commander, left, during a training course Dec. 1, 2022, at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. Members of the squadron gained essential knowledge on proper wear of the MOPP gear to ensure safety against chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear exposure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Raisa Christie)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 14:52
    Location: GRAND FORKS AFB, ND, US
    Hometown: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
    This work, 319th Squadron Civil Engineer Readiness and Emergency Management [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Raisa Christie, identified by DVIDS

    emergency readiness practice training Civil Engineer Squadron

