319th Squadron Civil Engineer Readiness and Emergency Management

U.S. Air Force Capt. Sam Coudret, 319th Civil Engineer Squadron readiness and emergency management flight commander, checks the Mission Oriented Protective Posture gas mask seal of U.S. Air Force Maj. Benjamin Fink, 319th Civil Engineer Squadron operations flight commander, left, during a training course Dec. 1, 2022, at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. Members of the squadron gained essential knowledge on proper wear of the MOPP gear to ensure safety against chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear exposure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Raisa Christie)

