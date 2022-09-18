Sunrise to Sunset at New Boston SFS

NEW BOSTON SPACE FORCE STATION, N.H. – The sun rises over New Boston Space Force Station, New Hampshire, Sept. 18, 2022. Surrounded by more than 2,800 acres of forest and wetlands, New Boston SFS is home to the Satellite Control Network’s largest remote tracking station, operated by the 23rd Space Operations Squadron under Space Delta 6. The squadron also manages security, civil engineering, communications, services, natural resources and safety for the installation. (U.S. Space Force photo by Paul Honnick)

