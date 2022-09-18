Sunrise to Sunset at New Boston SFS

NEW BOSTON SPACE FORCE STATION, N.H. – The sun rises over New Boston Space Force Station, New Hampshire, during a hazy morning Sept. 18, 2022. Nestled in a quiet forest landscape, members of the 23rd Space Operations Squadron, a component of Space Delta 6, provide critical satellite command and control capability to more than 190 Department of Defense, national and civilian satellites performing intelligence, weather, navigation, early-warning and communications operations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Paul Honnick)

Date Taken: 09.18.2022 Location: NEW BOSTON SPACE FORCE STATION, NH, US