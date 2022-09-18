NEW BOSTON SPACE FORCE STATION, N.H. – The sun rises over New Boston Space Force Station, New Hampshire, during a hazy morning Sept. 18, 2022. Nestled in a quiet forest landscape, members of the 23rd Space Operations Squadron, a component of Space Delta 6, provide critical satellite command and control capability to more than 190 Department of Defense, national and civilian satellites performing intelligence, weather, navigation, early-warning and communications operations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Paul Honnick)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2022 14:01
|Photo ID:
|7563102
|VIRIN:
|220918-X-BV344-1002
|Resolution:
|5821x3873
|Size:
|8.18 MB
|Location:
|NEW BOSTON SPACE FORCE STATION, NH, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sunrise to Sunset at New Boston SFS [Image 9 of 9], by Paul Honnick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
