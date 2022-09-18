NEW BOSTON SPACE FORCE STATION, N.H. – A pale sun rises over the radomes of New Boston Space Force Station, New Hampshire, during a hazy morning Sept. 18, 2022. Nestled in a quiet forest landscape, New Boston SFS is home to the Satellite Control Network’s largest remote tracking station, operated by the 23rd Space Operations Squadron under Space Delta 6. Weather-proof radomes house and protect antennae which enable real-time capability to users performing on-orbit tracking, telemetry, commanding and mission data retrieval services. (U.S. Space Force photo by Paul Honnick)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.18.2022 Date Posted: 12.19.2022 14:01 Photo ID: 7563101 VIRIN: 220918-X-BV344-1001 Resolution: 5821x3873 Size: 9.94 MB Location: NEW BOSTON SPACE FORCE STATION, NH, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sunrise to Sunset at New Boston SFS [Image 9 of 9], by Paul Honnick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.