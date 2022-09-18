NEW BOSTON SPACE FORCE STATION, N.H. – A pale sun rises over the radomes of New Boston Space Force Station, New Hampshire, during a hazy morning Sept. 18, 2022. Nestled in a quiet forest landscape, New Boston SFS is home to the Satellite Control Network’s largest remote tracking station, operated by the 23rd Space Operations Squadron under Space Delta 6. Weather-proof radomes house and protect antennae which enable real-time capability to users performing on-orbit tracking, telemetry, commanding and mission data retrieval services. (U.S. Space Force photo by Paul Honnick)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2022 14:01
|Photo ID:
|7563101
|VIRIN:
|220918-X-BV344-1001
|Resolution:
|5821x3873
|Size:
|9.94 MB
|Location:
|NEW BOSTON SPACE FORCE STATION, NH, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sunrise to Sunset at New Boston SFS [Image 9 of 9], by Paul Honnick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
