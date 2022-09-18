Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sunrise to Sunset at New Boston SFS [Image 7 of 9]

    Sunrise to Sunset at New Boston SFS

    NEW BOSTON SPACE FORCE STATION, NH, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2022

    Photo by Paul Honnick 

    Space Base Delta 1

    NEW BOSTON SPACE FORCE STATION, N.H. – A pale sun rises over the radomes of New Boston Space Force Station, New Hampshire, during a hazy morning Sept. 18, 2022. Nestled in a quiet forest landscape, New Boston SFS is home to the Satellite Control Network’s largest remote tracking station, operated by the 23rd Space Operations Squadron under Space Delta 6. Weather-proof radomes house and protect antennae which enable real-time capability to users performing on-orbit tracking, telemetry, commanding and mission data retrieval services. (U.S. Space Force photo by Paul Honnick)

    satellite
    sunrise
    New Boston
    23rd Space Operations Squadron
    radome
    Space Force

