U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major Salvador Garcia, assigned to Southern European Task Force, Africa, left, Command Sgt. Maj. Reese W. Teakell, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) command sergeant major, center and Sgt. Brady Crone, right, cut cake during the NCO Induction ceremony on Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, December 16, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2022 05:20
|Photo ID:
|7562492
|VIRIN:
|221216-A-JM436-0260
|Resolution:
|5198x3466
|Size:
|2.66 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SETAF-AF NCO Induction Ceremony [Image 15 of 15], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
