SETAF-AF NCO Induction Ceremony

U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major Salvador Garcia, assigned to Southern European Task Force, Africa, left, Command Sgt. Maj. Reese W. Teakell, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) command sergeant major, center and Sgt. Brady Crone, right, cut cake during the NCO Induction ceremony on Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, December 16, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

