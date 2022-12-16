Command Sgt. Maj. Reese W. Teakell, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) command sergeant major, left, Command Sergeant Major Salvador Garcia, right, pose for a group photo with all new sergeants soldiers assigned to Southern European Task Force, Africa during the Noncommissioned Officers Induction Ceremony on Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, December 16, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2022 05:20
|Photo ID:
|7562494
|VIRIN:
|221216-A-JM436-0277
|Resolution:
|5771x3847
|Size:
|13.74 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, SETAF-AF NCO Induction Ceremony [Image 15 of 15], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS
