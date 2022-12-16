Command Sgt. Maj. Reese W. Teakell, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) command sergeant major, left, Command Sergeant Major Salvador Garcia, right, pose for a group photo with all new sergeants soldiers assigned to Southern European Task Force, Africa during the Noncommissioned Officers Induction Ceremony on Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, December 16, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.16.2022 Date Posted: 12.19.2022 05:20 Photo ID: 7562494 VIRIN: 221216-A-JM436-0277 Resolution: 5771x3847 Size: 13.74 MB Location: VICENZA, IT Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SETAF-AF NCO Induction Ceremony [Image 15 of 15], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.