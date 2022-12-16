Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SETAF-AF NCO Induction Ceremony [Image 9 of 15]

    SETAF-AF NCO Induction Ceremony

    VICENZA, ITALY

    12.16.2022

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army soldiers Sgt. Rebecca Anderson, assigned to Southern European Task Force, Africa, walks through the NCO archway during the NCO Induction ceremony on Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, December 16, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 05:19
    Photo ID: 7562488
    VIRIN: 221216-A-JM436-0171
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 4.49 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SETAF-AF NCO Induction Ceremony [Image 15 of 15], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    SkySoldiers
    USAGItaly
    StrongerTogether
    USAREUR-AF
    SETAF-AF

