Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Elaine Olandez

Staff Sgt. Elaine Olandez, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron construction manager, poses for a photo in front of a mural of her squadron logo on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 15, 2022. The 8th CES, also known as the ‘Red Devils,’ point four fingers upwards to represent the pitchfork on their squadron logo. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Cameron Silver)

